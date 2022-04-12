Tributes to ‘much loved’ man who died after diving incident By Press Association April 12, 2022, 11:48 am Les Elder died following a diving incident (Police Scotland/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Tributes have been paid to a “much loved family man” who died following a diving incident. Les Elder, 45, got into difficulty during an organised dive near Kinghorn beach at Burntisland in Fife on Sunday, April 10. The incident was reported to police at around 9.55am and Mr Elder was recovered from the water but died a short time later. In a statement issued through police his family said: “Les was a much loved family man and will be missed by everyone who knew him.” Mr Elder was from the Saline area. As with all sudden deaths, a report has been sent to the Procurator Fiscal. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Man dies after early morning crash Inverness minister who became Congo missionary in his 70s, Rev Jim Rettie, dies aged 86 ‘Heroic’ neighbour died after being hit with dumb bell, coroner says Man who was found dead in car at bottom of embankment is identified