Pausing screening in Scotland saw cancer under-diagnosed in 2020 – report

Pausing screening services as coronavirus ripped through Scotland saw cases of early-stage breast, colorectal and cervical cancers missed, a new report has said.

Nearly 2,800 fewer cancer diagnoses were made in 2020 compared to the previous year, a fall of 8%, Public Health Scotland said in its annual cancer incidence statistics on Tuesday.

And the report said even larger decreases were recorded in specific cancers, with diagnoses for bowel cancer falling by a fifth and for cervical cancer by a quarter.

Professor David Morrison, director of the Scottish Cancer Registry, said: “Usually, a fall in new cancer diagnoses suggests that we are getting better at preventing it.

“But in 2020, the drop in expected cases suggests that people still had cancer but were not being diagnosed.”

Outcomes from cancer are better when diagnosed at the earliest stage, but the report said it appeared that the pandemic had a greater effect on those more treatable cancers.

Diagnosis of early-stage cancer fell more than for late-stage disease, and early breast, bowel, and cervical cancer diagnoses probably fell most because of pauses in cancer screening programmes.

Researchers found that in 2020 there was a 20% under-diagnosis of breast cancer, one of 33% for colorectal, and one of 45% in cervical cancers compared with the number of early-detected cancers the year before.

The 63-page report said that Covid has a “huge impact on all aspects of cancer control in Scotland, causing widespread disruption from the end of March 2020”.

“All cancer-screening programmes were paused for several months and urgent referrals for suspected cancer fell substantially as patients followed the ‘Stay at home; protect the NHS’ message,” it said.

“Patients being less likely to seek help, and delays in investigations may have led to patients not being diagnosed in 2020 when they could have been.

“Also, some will have died of Covid-19 before they were diagnosed with cancer in 2020.”

Professor Morrison said: “The pandemic has affected cancer care in many ways. Public Health Scotland is working with a range of clinical, management and policy colleagues to inform the recovery of cancer and screening services, and to diagnose cancer in Scotland at the earliest stage.

“I would encourage anyone who gets an invitation for cancer screening to take it. If you are worried about an unusual symptom, don’t put it off – get in touch with your GP.”

And decreases in cancer diagnoses were seen to a greater extent in poorer areas. But, rather than this meaning fewer people had cancer, the report said people from more deprived areas were not getting their cancers diagnosed.

MSP Maree Todd, the public health minister, said: “The NHS remains under sustained pressure as a result of Covid-19, with the number of people awaiting diagnostic tests now at the highest level since 2018, and we are working tirelessly with health boards to provide vital services.

“Early cancer diagnosis has never been more important which is why we’ve committed a further £20 million over the parliamentary term – on top of the £44 million previous investment – to our Detect Cancer Early Programme, which aims to provide greater public awareness of signs and symptoms of cancer to improve earlier diagnosis rates.

“Patients continue to be seen based on their clinical urgency, for example those referred with an urgent suspicion of cancer continue to be prioritised for key diagnostic tests. Significant funding has also been targeted at increasing diagnostic capacity across NHS Scotland.”

But Jackie Baillie, Scottish Labour’s health spokesperson, said that the “damning report lays bare the scale of the devastation the pandemic inflicted on cancer services in Scotland”.

“Early detection is key to saving lives, but that went out the window in 2020,” she said.

“The SNP have had one warning after another about this, but have continually buried their heads in the sand.

“This dangerous complacency is costing lives and causing the chaos we see in cancer services now.”

Alex Cole-Hamilton, the leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, said the “Scottish Government needs to get a grip of cancer care and treatment as a matter of urgency”.

“This is a deeply concerning decline in the number of cancers being detected early,” the MSP said.

“Combined with the fact that not even one Scottish health board met the 62-day standard for referral in this last quarter, it is worrying what the impact will be on Scotland’s cancer care services.”

And Sue Webber, the public health spokesperson at the Scottish Conservatives, said the figures were “deeply concerning because they are just the latest evidence of a cancer ticking timebomb in Scotland”.

“The pandemic has clearly been a big factor here, but the SNP have been failing on cancer detection and treatment since way before Covid,” she said.

“It’s more clear than ever that Humza Yousaf must provide the NHS with the resources, specific plans and new approaches needed to get on top of this crisis – including fully resuming screening programmes – or more lives will be needlessly lost.”