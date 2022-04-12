Man dies after early morning crash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has died following a crash involving a car and a heavy goods vehicle.

The collision happened on the A723 Carfin to Holytown link road, Motherwell at around 5.45am on Tuesday.

Emergency services attended and a 35-year-old man, the driver of the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are appealing for information about the crash in North Lanarkshire, which involved a black Mercedes car and a brown UPS heavy goods vehicle.

We are appealing following a crash on the A723 Carfin to Holytown link road around 5.45am Tues, 12 April, involving a black Mercedes car and a UPS lorry. The car driver, a man aged 35, died at the scene. If you can help call 101 – Inc 0372 of 12/4/22More: https://t.co/NrArFtKo0Q pic.twitter.com/nv7dAD78JP — Lanarkshire Police (@Lanarkshire_Pol) April 12, 2022

Sergeant John Tait said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the man who has sadly died in this collision and our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

“We are appealing for information and I am asking anyone who may have been in the area at the time or who saw what happened or who has dash-cam footage that could assist with our investigation to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0372 of Tuesday 12 April 12, 2022.