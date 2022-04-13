Lack of supply seeing fall in Scottish house sales, survey suggests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Lack of supply seeing fall in Scottish house sales, survey suggests

By Press Association
April 14, 2022, 12:03 am
A lack of housing supply has led to a fall in newly agreed sales (Yui Mok/PA)
A lack of houses waiting to be sold in Scotland alongside a surge in people wanting to buy has seen prices climb, a market survey has suggested.

A net balance of 29% of respondents to the latest RICS Residential Market Survey said in Scotland there was a increase in new buyer inquiries but at the same time there was a net balance of -9% reporting a decrease in instructions to sell.

This is leading to a fall in houses sold, with a net balance of -5% reporting a fall in sales agreed for the month of March.

A positive net balance implies that more respondents are seeing increases than decreases, RICS said, while a negative one implies the opposite. Zero suggests an equal number of respondents seeing increases and decreases.

David Cruickshank, from D M Hall, said: “The residential market is still characterised by an unusually short supply of property at every level and abnormally high demand.

“This has resulted in closing dates, high offers to exclude competition and rising property prices.”

In the first quarter of this year there has been a similar pattern to March, with reports of new buyer inquiries on the rise but new instructions to sell falling, leading to a drop in sales.

The RICS survey said the supply and demand dynamic is leading to a rise in prices north of the border, with a net balance of 72% of respondents reporting an increase, which is expected to extend into the April to June quarter.

Grant Robertson, of Allied Surveyors Scotland, said: “The continuing squeeze on sales stock together with the restricted release of new homes to the market has resulted in the bull market continuing.

“Multiple offers at closing and offers often sitting 20% or more over the home report value. With the squeeze on household incomes, something has to give.”

