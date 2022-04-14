Seven rescued after fishing boat sinks

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Seven crew members have been rescued after their fishing boat sank 100 miles north of Lewis.

A rescue operation was launched after the crew set off a distress alert at around 5am on Thursday.

Stornoway Coastguard said they were rescued by another fishing vessel which was in the area.

The crew are said to be safe and well and are being taken to the Faroe Islands where their vessel is thought to be registered.

The boat was around 100 miles north of the Butt of Lewis when it got into difficulty on Thursday morning.