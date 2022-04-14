Man critical following road crash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man is in a critical condition following a serious road crash north of Glasgow.

The one-car crash involved a silver Ford Fiesta and happened near the Allander Toll roundabout on Balmore Road at about 12.50am on Thursday.

Emergency services attended and a 34-year-old man was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, where medical staff describe his condition as critical.

The road was closed between Allander Toll and Kelvinbridge roundabout for about six hours to allow inquiries to be carried out.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash to come forward.

Sergeant Adnan Alam, from the Glasgow road policing unit, said: “A man has sustained serious injuries as a result of this crash and we are appealing for information to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

“Inquiries are ongoing and I would ask anyone who witnessed the collision, or anyone in the area at the time with a dashcam fitted to their vehicle, to contact us.”

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0116 of Thursday April 14.