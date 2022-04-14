Man critical following road crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Man critical following road crash

By Press Association
April 14, 2022, 4:05 pm
Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious road crash in Glasgow (PA)
Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious road crash in Glasgow (PA)

A man is in a critical condition following a serious road crash north of Glasgow.

The one-car crash involved a silver Ford Fiesta and happened near the Allander Toll roundabout on Balmore Road at about 12.50am on Thursday.

Emergency services attended and a 34-year-old man was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, where medical staff describe his condition as critical.

The road was closed between Allander Toll and Kelvinbridge roundabout for about six hours to allow inquiries to be carried out.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash to come forward.

Sergeant Adnan Alam, from the Glasgow road policing unit, said: “A man has sustained serious injuries as a result of this crash and we are appealing for information to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

“Inquiries are ongoing and I would ask anyone who witnessed the collision, or anyone in the area at the time with a dashcam fitted to their vehicle, to contact us.”

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0116 of Thursday April 14.

