Health board eases restrictions on hospital visits

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Scotland

Health board eases restrictions on hospital visits

By Press Association
April 14, 2022, 5:51 pm
NHS Lanarkshire had enforced essential visits only earlier this year due to pressures on staff (PA)
NHS Lanarkshire had enforced essential visits only earlier this year due to pressures on staff (PA)

A health board has eased restrictions that limited visitors to its hospitals.

NHS Lanarkshire had enforced rules allowing only essential visits earlier this year due to pressures on staff amid a surge in Covid-19 cases and staff absences.

From Sunday new rules will mean patients in all acute inpatient wards and units are able to have one visitor a day, with the option of that person changing each day.

However, essential visiting rules will remain in ward areas or health settings where visits are difficult to accommodate due to Covid restrictions, social distancing, or in the case of an active coronavirus outbreak.

In these circumstances, the health board said staff will use their professional judgment on when a visit can take place.

Under the previous rule, the only visitors allowed to attend the trust’s sites were those for patients where not seeing a family member would “cause particular distress or suffering”.

NHS Lanarkshire nurse director Susan Friel said: “We have reviewed our essential visiting restrictions and are now in a position to be able to accommodate one visit a day with one visitor at each visit.

“We know that this will bring some comfort to our patients who may not have been able to see loved ones recently.

“This will provide those patients in hospital with the vital support they need from family, carers or friends.

“However, while the majority of our patients will be able to have visitors there are some restrictions which we need to maintain in areas where space is confined or we have an outbreak and patient safety is paramount.

“While visitors can now have close contact with their loved one, they are reminded to adhere to physical distancing in communal areas of the hospital, wear face coverings at all times and frequently wash their hands when entering and leaving clinical areas.”

Visiting will still be by appointment only and those who wish to visit will need to have a negative lateral flow test, with staff asking for confirmation from potential visitors before access to wards, the health board said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal