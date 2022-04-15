Man hit by car in ‘attempted murder’ in serious condition

A man is in a serious condition in hospital after he was hit by a car in what police are treating as attempted murder.
The incident happened at Westside Plaza in the Wester Hailes area of Edinburgh at around 9.30am on Thursday.
The man, aged 45, was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh.
Police have appealed for information.
Detective Inspector George Calder, of Corstorphine Police Station, said: “The vehicle did not stop after the incident, but has now been recovered by officers, we are still trying to trace the occupants.
“We appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time, or has dashcam footage of the incident to come forward.
“Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 0742 of April 14 2022.”