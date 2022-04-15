Man hit by car in ‘attempted murder’ in serious condition

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man is in a serious condition in hospital after he was hit by a car in what police are treating as attempted murder.

The incident happened at Westside Plaza in the Wester Hailes area of Edinburgh at around 9.30am on Thursday.

The man, aged 45, was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh.

Police have appealed for information.

Officers are appealing for witnesses after a man was hit by a vehicle in Wester Hailes yesterday. It happened around 9.30am at the Westside Plaza. Any info please call 101 quoting incident 0742 of 14 April 2022.https://t.co/kxcqdjXYUY pic.twitter.com/9YKyNiEyqK — EdinburghPolice (@EdinburghPolice) April 15, 2022

Detective Inspector George Calder, of Corstorphine Police Station, said: “The vehicle did not stop after the incident, but has now been recovered by officers, we are still trying to trace the occupants.

“We appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time, or has dashcam footage of the incident to come forward.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 0742 of April 14 2022.”