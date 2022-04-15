Man charged after police find £130,000 cannabis cultivation By Press Association April 15, 2022, 1:30 pm A man has been charged after the discovery in Rutherglen, South Lanarkshire (PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A man has been charged after police found a cannabis cultivation with an estimated street value of £130,000. Officers made the discovery when they executed a warrant at a property in the Baronald Street area of Rutherglen, South Lanarkshire, at around midday on Thursday. Police said a 24-year-old man has been arrested and charged. He is expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Saturday. Inspector Kevin Miller, of Rutherglen Police Station, said: “We have taken drugs off the street during this operation and have arrested one individual. “Anybody with any information or concerns about drugs within their community should contact police via 101 where we can then investigate.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Four charged after drugs worth £115,000 seized at Aberdeen flat Man jailed for random bleach attacks at Aberdeen petrol station Weekend court roll – A despicable grandson, a creepy stalker and a crook cleaner Cannabis with street value of £100,000 recovered after car stopped on motorway