Police look for witnesses after motorcyclist dies

By Press Association
April 16, 2022, 1:12 pm
The 59-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Police Scotland have appealed for information after a motorcyclist died on a north east road.

The 59-year-old man, who was riding a black BMW R1250GS motorbike, was pronounced dead at the scene after the collision on Friday at 11.35am.

The collision took place on the A920 between Huntly and Dufftown in Moray.

Sergeant Christopher Smith said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who has sadly died in this collision and our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

“We are appealing for information and I am asking anyone who may have been in the area at the time or who saw what happened or who has dash-cam footage that could assist with our investigation to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting the incident number 1280 of April 15.

