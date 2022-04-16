Man in court on two murder charges after bodies found

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has appeared in court charged with murder after the bodies of a man and woman were found in separate properties in a North Lanarkshire town.

Officers found the body of John Paul Duffy, 51, at High Coats Flats in Coates Street, Coatbridge on Sunday April 10 when they went to the scene following a report of concern for a person.

As part of their investigation officers went to a property in nearby Calder Street at around 5.35pm on Tuesday April 12, and found the body of Emma Baillie, 26.

Peter Duffy, 46, faced two charges of murder when he appeared at Airdrie Sheriff Court on Saturday.

He did not enter a plea and was committed for further examination and remanded in custody.