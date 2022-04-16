Man dies following one-vehicle crash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has died following a one-vehicle crash.

The incident, which involved a black VW Passat, happened on the A70 near Balerno on the outskirts of Edinburgh at around 7.05am on Saturday.

Emergency services attended and the driver, a 58-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are appealing for information.

We are appealing following a one car crash on the A70 near Balerno, 7.05am on Sat 16 April. The driver of the black VW Passat, a man aged 58, was pronounced dead at the scene. If you can help/have dash-cam call 101, quoting incident 0771 of 16/4/22More: https://t.co/vwMrDq8QEv pic.twitter.com/Rb2SRogRPs — EdinburghPolice (@EdinburghPolice) April 16, 2022

Sergeant Nicola Young said: “Our thoughts are very much with the family of the man who died and our investigation to establish the full circumstances is ongoing.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have seen the vehicle before the crash or who has dash-cam footage that might help with our inquiries to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0771 of Saturday April 16.