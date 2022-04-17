Two charged after man hit by car By Press Association April 17, 2022, 6:48 pm Police said two men have been charged (Joe Giddens/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Two men have been charged after another man was hit by a car in Edinburgh. The incident happened at Westside Plaza in the Wester Hailes area of the city at about 9.30am on Thursday. The man, 45, was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh. Police said that two men, both 28, have been arrested and charged in connection with the incident. They will appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Tuesday. Police said that a report will be forwarded to the procurator fiscal. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Man vows to apologise to neighbours after causing £2,000 worth of damage with golf club Weekend court roll – a bleach attacker, a killer drink-driver and a piggybank thief Careless Aberdeen driver broke cyclist’s leg after failing to spot him Police recover £94,000 in drugs after stopping car in Aberdeen