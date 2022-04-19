New bridges will improve accessibility at ‘much loved’ beauty spot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Scotland

New bridges will improve accessibility at ‘much loved’ beauty spot

By Press Association
April 19, 2022, 11:56 am
New bridges aimed at improving accessibility at being constructed at Skye’s famous Fairy Pools. (Skye Iconic Sites Project/Muckle Media/PA)
New bridges aimed at improving accessibility at being constructed at Skye’s famous Fairy Pools. (Skye Iconic Sites Project/Muckle Media/PA)

New bridges are being installed at a “much loved” beauty spot in a bid to help make the site more accessible.

Work is under way to construct two new steel and timber clad bridges at the Fairy Pools in Skye.

The beauty spot, with its waterfalls and rockpools, is a popular attraction for tourists visiting the island, with the area often busy in the summer months.

Two bridges are being installed at the popular tourist attraction (Skye Iconic Sites Project/Muckle Media/PA)

The Skye Iconic Sites Project (SISP) which is carrying out the work, hopes the new bridges will allow access to the area in all weathers, particularly for those less able to cross the existing stepping-stones.

The project comes after £800,000 was invested last year in the development of a 140-space car park and off-grid toilet block at the Fairy Pools – which was opened by local MSP and Finance Secretary Kate Forbes.

Dougie Baird, CEO of the Outdoor Access Trust Scotland, said the new bridges “will make a huge difference in improving accessibility for visitors”.

He stated: “The Fairy Pools are a much loved and enjoyed tourist attraction for visitors all across the globe. The newly installed bridges will make a huge difference in improving accessibility for visitors, particularly for when the burn is high and difficult for many to cross to reach the Pools.

“People will now be able to safely enjoy them no matter the weather, especially those with less confidence or mobility issues, and enjoy the scenery.

“This and the other ongoing work as part of SISP is vastly improving the visitor experience to Skye’s special sites.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal