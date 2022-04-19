Covid patients in Scotland’s hospitals down by 10% in five days

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Scotland

Covid patients in Scotland’s hospitals down by 10% in five days

By Press Association
April 19, 2022, 5:16 pm
The number of Covid patients in Scotland’s hospitals in down by 10% since Thursday, new figures show (Jane Barlow/PA)
The number of coronavirus patients in Scotland’s hospitals has fallen by 10% in the last five days.

The latest figures from Public Health Scotland showed a total of 1,833 people were in hospital with recently confirmed Covid.

The Easter weekend means Covid statistics for Scotland have not been published since Thursday.

Figures then showed there were 2,042 hospital patients with the virus, with the total having fallen 10.2% since then.

The latest figures include 16 people who are being treated in intensive care.

Meanwhile, another 3,618 people have tested positive for the virus, and six more deaths have been recorded.

This takes the total number of people who have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid to 11,815.

