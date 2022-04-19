Children ‘feel justice should create an opportunity to learn from mistakes’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Scotland

Children ‘feel justice should create an opportunity to learn from mistakes’

By Press Association
April 20, 2022, 12:03 am
The report found for some children there is a deep mistrust and dissent for formal processes of justice (Victoria Jones/PA)
The report found for some children there is a deep mistrust and dissent for formal processes of justice (Victoria Jones/PA)

Children feel justice should create an opportunity to learn from mistakes, give access to support and lead to everyone having a second chance, a report funded by the Scottish Government has found.

Youngsters told the Children and Young People’s Centre for Justice (CYCJ) they often felt powerless and judged in their own experiences of justice, and that they wanted equal and better treatment for everyone.

Fiona Dyer, CYCJ’s director, said: “That children and young people experience justice differently to adults is not surprising to hear, given that conceptions and the implementation of justice have been almost exclusively developed and designed through the eyes and needs of adults.

“There are opportunities for children and young people to influence change in the justice system. However, this tends to focus on aspects of the system, or processes, rather than conceptualisations of justice.”

The report, to be published on Wednesday, found that children perceived rehabilitation to be the most significant aspect of justice, with a clear recognition of the underlying causes of offending behaviour.

The Thinking about Justice report also found that children feel they are victims of unjustified surveillance – being watched or followed – and often pre-emptively warned about causing trouble.

The report found for some children there is a deep mistrust and dissent for formal processes of justice.

This group viewed alternative, informal, community-based systems of justice as fairer and more effective and said gender played an important role in personal experiences of justice for both sexes.

Girls, in particular, said they felt forced to change their behaviour to avoid misogyny and gender-based violence – which were viewed as being an expected part of growing up.

Ms Dyer said: “The focus on rehabilitation was encouraging, as it suggests that children may be supportive of the significant development in sentencing guidelines for young people, which prioritises rehabilitation as a central aspect of the judicial process.”

She added: “As Scotland moves further towards alternative approaches to traditional justice and punishment, it is our hope that these findings will play a significant role in improving outcomes for children and young people who come into conflict with the law, and all those affected.”

Keith Brown, cabinet secretary for justice and veterans, welcomed the report.

He said: “It’s so important that children are supported to participate in the justice process, and engage in decisions which affect them.

“What is clear from this report is that the voices of children and young people must be heard to ensure we shape services and supports which meet their needs.

“The findings of the report align with our vision for a rights-respecting approach to youth justice, which places a strong emphasis on the rights of the child and promotes participation of young people.”

As part of the research 32 children took part in online and face-to-face youth-led workshops, with the University of Strathclyde-hosted centre asking them about youth justice.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal