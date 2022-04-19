Hunt on for Scotland’s top tech innovator as part of UK-wide competition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Scotland

Hunt on for Scotland’s top tech innovator as part of UK-wide competition

By Press Association
April 20, 2022, 12:03 am
Amy Burnett, KPMG (KPMG/PA)
Amy Burnett, KPMG (KPMG/PA)

The search for Scotland’s top tech innovator has begun, as part of a competition which promises to propel the winner on to the global stage.

The competition, KPMG Private Enterprise Tech Innovator in the UK, is now in its ninth year, and has seen previous winners such as Echo, What3Words and FIDO Tech go on to achieve international success and investment.

Amy Burnett, private enterprise senior manager for KPMG in Scotland, said the competition “aims to shine a light on some of the country’s most exciting businesses and ideas”.

“Scotland’s tech sector is in great health, with venture capital investment in scale-ups doubling last year, thanks to the talent and innovation you can find in every corner of the country,” she said.

Those crowned Scotland’s top tech innovators at an event in Glasgow in June, KPMG said, will “be given exclusive networking opportunities with industry experts and other tech innovators”.

Winners from across the UK will then be invited to pitch at a final at the University of Leeds, in West Yorkshire, later this year.

The winner of the UK-wide competition will go to the final at the Web Summit 2022 in Lisbon, Portugal, where they will compete for the global prize which will give them international recognition in KPMG Private Enterprise’s 2022 winners report.

Ms Burnett said: “Whether they’re tech-enabled, tech-led or tech-driven, we’re encouraging businesses to take advantage of this extraordinary opportunity to take their operation to the next level.

“Taking part is a simple way to make important connections and gain recognition among some of the most trusted advisers, industry leaders and influencers in Scotland as well as other major world markets through the global exposure in the finalist competition.”

Intelligent Growth Solutions (IGS), a firm which specialises in vertical farming technology, were the competition’s Scottish winners in 2020.

David Farquhar, chief executive, said it was “wonderful to see our team receive the praise it deserves” after the company was named one of six finalists.

“Having been recognised by such a globally renowned business as KPMG has opened doors to some amazing opportunities for IGS – it really was a huge privilege to be selected for this competition,” he said.

Having started as a UK-wide search, the competition is now in its second year of going global and includes firms from 22 other countries including the US, China, Israel, and Ireland.

