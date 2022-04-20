Police name man who died in late night crash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man who died in a late night crash has been named by police.

Emergency services were called to a report of a car on fire on Houston Road in Houston, Renfrewshire, at around 11.50pm on Saturday March 26.

Scott Sanderson, 48, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are continuing their investigations into the incident and have appealed for information.

Sergeant Adnan Alam, of the Glasgow Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts remain with Scott’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash remain ongoing and we continue to urge anyone with information, or possible dashcam footage from the area, to call 101, quoting incident number 4563 of March 16.”

Mr Sanderson was from the Johnstone area of Renfrewshire.