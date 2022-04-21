One in four Covid patients in ICU this year mainly there due to virus – report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
One in four Covid patients in ICU this year mainly there due to virus – report

By Press Association
April 21, 2022, 4:10 pm
The report looked at intensive care patients (Jane Barlow/PA)
More than a quarter of Covid-19 patients in intensive care this year were there mainly because of the virus, according to a new report.

The Public Health Scotland (PHS) report said 296 patients have been admitted to intensive care units (ICU) since January 1 this year, when the Omicron variant became the predominant strain in Scottish ICUs.

It said since that date, just over one in four (26%) ICU admissions had Covid-19 as the “primary reason for admission to critical care on clinical case note review”.

In a further 14%, Covid-19 “may have contributed to the reason for admission, though was not the primary reason”, while in 60% of admissions, the positive PCR test was “coincidental to the reason for admission”.

PHS said it was not able to publish the coronavirus data it normally publishes on weekdays on Thursday due to a technical issue.

It tweeted: “Due to a technical issue, unfortunately Public Health Scotland is unable to report on the latest available figures on Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Scotland today.

“We are working hard to resolve this and hope to return to normal reporting tomorrow.”

Wednesday’s data showed 45 coronavirus-linked deaths and 3,976 cases had been recorded in Scotland in the previous 24 hours.

There were 1,819 people in hospital on Wednesday with recently confirmed Covid-19, down 14 on the previous day.

There were 20 people in intensive care, up four.

