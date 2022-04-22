Man hit by car in murder bid, police say

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Man hit by car in murder bid, police say

By Press Association
April 22, 2022, 10:09 am
Police are appealing for information (David Cheskin/PA)
A man is in serious condition in hospital after he was hit by a car in what police are treating as an attempted murder.

Police said the 37-year-old man was on Springbank Road in Paisley, Renfrewshire, when he was struck by a silver Toyota Yaris car at around 7.05pm on Thursday.

He was was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow for treatment to serious injuries.

The car was driven away in the direction of Love Street and was discovered on fire at the Air Link Industrial Estate off Inchinnan Road a short time later.

Police are appealing for information.

Detective Sergeant Jason Buxton said: “We are treating this incident as attempted murder and extensive inquiries are being carried out to establish the full circumstances.

“I would urge anyone with information or may have seen a silver Toyota Yaris in the area on Thursday evening to get in touch.

“We would also be keen to hear from anyone who may have dashcam or private CCTV footage in the Springbank Road which could aid our investigation.

“Anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting reference 2974 of 21 April, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

