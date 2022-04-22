More than half of Scots have had Covid, ONS survey finds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
More than half of Scots have had Covid, ONS survey finds

By Press Association
April 22, 2022, 2:12 pm
More than half of Scots are estimated to have had Covid between September 2020 and February 2022, ONS research has revealed. (Jane Barlow/PA)
Just over half of Scots are believed to have contracted Covid-19 over a period of almost 18 months during the pandemic.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said an estimated 2.7 million people in Scotland – the equivaled of 51.5% of the population – have had the virus at some point between September 22 2020 and February 11 2022.

Meanwhile, almost three quarters (72.2%) of people in Northern Ireland are estimated to have had the virus between July 27 2020 to February 11 2022, the ONS found, compared to an estimated 70.7% of the population in England between April 27 2020 to February 11 2022 and 56% of people in Wales between June 30 2020 to February 11 2022.

With the figures for the different nations covering slightly different periods, the ONS stressed that the findings were not directly comparable.

Details of the research, from the ONS’s ongoing coronavirus infection survey, were released as separate data showed the proportion of Scots believed to have the virus had fallen again over the last week.

It is estimated that 281,400 people – the equivalent of one in 19 of the population in Scotland – had coronavirus in the week ending Saturday April 16, the ONS stated.

That compares to the one in 11 Scots who were said to have Covid in the week ending March 20.

Duncan Cook, the deputy director for the Covid-19 infection survey at the ONS, said the latest weekly figures had shown a “welcome decrease in infections across England, Northern Ireland and Scotland”, while there was a drop in infection levels in Wales “for the first time in several weeks”.

But Mr Cook added: “Despite the decrease in infections, it’s important to note that levels remain high. We continue to monitor these going forward.

“According to the ONS data, around one in 17 people  in England are believed to have had Covid in the week ending April 16, compared to one in 15 in Wales and one in 30 in Northern Ireland.

