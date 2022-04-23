Man taken to hospital after Glasgow bus fire

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man was taken to hospital after a bus went up in flames in Glasgow city centre.

Just after midday on Saturday, firefighters were called to Renfield Street when a First Bus caught fire.

Thick black smoke could be seen billowing out of the vehicle as flames engulfed the double decker bus.

A bus caught on fire in Glasgow’s Renfield Street (Twitter/@Martyboiiiii)

A 54-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment, Police Scotland said.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “We attended at 12.15pm to reports of a bus fire on Renfield Street.

“All persons were evacuated from the bus and the fire was extinguished.”

And a Police Scotland spokesman said: “Officers are in attendance at a vehicle fire on Renfield Street to assist with traffic management.

“A 54-year-old man has gone to hospital for treatment.”