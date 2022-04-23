Man taken to hospital after Glasgow bus fire By Press Association April 23, 2022, 4:32 pm Emergency services were called to Glasgow city centre after a bus caught fire (Niall Carson/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A man was taken to hospital after a bus went up in flames in Glasgow city centre. Just after midday on Saturday, firefighters were called to Renfield Street when a First Bus caught fire. Thick black smoke could be seen billowing out of the vehicle as flames engulfed the double decker bus. A bus caught on fire in Glasgow’s Renfield Street (Twitter/@Martyboiiiii) A 54-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment, Police Scotland said. A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “We attended at 12.15pm to reports of a bus fire on Renfield Street. “All persons were evacuated from the bus and the fire was extinguished.” And a Police Scotland spokesman said: “Officers are in attendance at a vehicle fire on Renfield Street to assist with traffic management. “A 54-year-old man has gone to hospital for treatment.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Two charged in connection with attempted murder after suspected gas leak Father’s heartbreak after ‘devastating’ homophobic attack leaves son in hospital Man ‘fell to his death from burning flat after police arrived to hunt arsonist’ Fire crews had to be scrambled from Easter fun day and took three times region’s average to respond to Peterhead campervan blaze