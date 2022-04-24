Firefighter who died while battling warehouse blaze is remembered 113 years on

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

More than a century after his death a firefighter who died in the line of duty will be remembered after a social media plea to find his relatives was successful.

William Fraser was just 28 when, as he was battling to put out a large warehouse fire in Aberdeen in 1908, he was knocked off a ladder by debris and fell 40ft to the ground.

Mr Fraser, a father to a new-born baby, died 10 minutes after he fell and is believed to be the last serving firefighter to be killed in the line of duty in the city.

On Sunday a plaque at Adelphi Court, where the fire took place, was unveiled on Sunday who were found after Mr Fraser’s great, great granddaughter came forward when she saw a Facebook post by firefighter Ross Urquhart of Central Community Fire Station.

Mr Urquhart said: “Red Plaques remind us of the extraordinary sacrifices that firefighters make, and we are glad to be able to honour the only firefighter to die in the line of duty in Aberdeen with one.

“As an Aberdeen firefighter today I wanted to make sure that William was remembered appropriately.

“I felt we owed him that.”

The Red Plaque scheme aims to remember firefighters who died in the line of duty, and is administered by the Fire Brigades Union (FBU).

This is the first Red Plaque in the area.

The plaque said: “Honouring the bravery and sacrifice of William Fraser of Aberdeen Central Fire Station who gave his life in the line of duty at Adelphi Court, Aberdeen March 2 1909.”

Before it was unveiled it was expected there would be a small service involving his family at Trinity Cemetery, followed by a procession involving fire engines along King Street and Union Street.

Matt Wrack, general secretary of the FBU, said: “William Fraser died over a century ago but the day we should stop remembering his bravery and sacrifice will never come.

“No firefighter who dies in the line of duty should ever be forgotten, and William will not be.

“Every day members of the public will see this plaque and remember that he gave his life.

“William left a new-born baby behind, and we are extremely glad that descendants of him were with us today as we unveil this plaque.”