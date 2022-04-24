Firefighter who died while battling warehouse blaze is remembered 113 years on

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Firefighter who died while battling warehouse blaze is remembered 113 years on

By Press Association
April 24, 2022
More than a century after his death a firefighter who died in the line of duty will be remembered after a social media plea to find his relatives was successful.

William Fraser was just 28 when, as he was battling to put out a large warehouse fire in Aberdeen in 1908, he was knocked off a ladder by debris and fell 40ft to the ground.

Mr Fraser, a father to a new-born baby, died 10 minutes after he fell and is believed to be the last serving firefighter to be killed in the line of duty in the city.

On Sunday a plaque at Adelphi Court, where the fire took place, was unveiled on Sunday who were found after Mr Fraser’s great, great granddaughter came forward when she saw a Facebook post by firefighter Ross Urquhart of Central Community Fire Station.

Mr Urquhart said: “Red Plaques remind us of the extraordinary sacrifices that firefighters make, and we are glad to be able to honour the only firefighter to die in the line of duty in Aberdeen with one.

“As an Aberdeen firefighter today I wanted to make sure that William was remembered appropriately.

“I felt we owed him that.”

The Red Plaque scheme aims to remember firefighters who died in the line of duty, and is administered by the Fire Brigades Union (FBU).

This is the first Red Plaque in the area.

The plaque said: “Honouring the bravery and sacrifice of William Fraser of Aberdeen Central Fire Station who gave his life in the line of duty at Adelphi Court, Aberdeen March 2 1909.”

Before it was unveiled it was expected there would be a small service involving his family at Trinity Cemetery, followed by a procession involving fire engines along King Street and Union Street.

Matt Wrack, general secretary of the FBU, said: “William Fraser died over a century ago but the day we should stop remembering his bravery and sacrifice will never come.

“No firefighter who dies in the line of duty should ever be forgotten, and William will not be.

“Every day members of the public will see this plaque and remember that he gave his life.

“William left a new-born baby behind, and we are extremely glad that descendants of him were with us today as we unveil this plaque.”

