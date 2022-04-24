Two charged in connection with attempted murder after suspected gas leak

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man and woman have been charged in connection with an attempted murder after emergency services responded to a gas leak.

Police were called to King Street, Stenhousemuir, near Falkirk, on Saturday at about 2.25pm to a suspected gas leak and two people were taken to hospital.

A 40-year-old man and 31-year-old woman are now set to appear in court on Monday after they were charged by officers in connection with the attempted murder.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “A 40-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman have been arrested and charged in connection with attempted murder at King Street, Stenhousemuir, on Saturday, 23 April 2022.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal and they are expected to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Monday, April 25.”

Officers said on Saturday a 40-year-old man and 31-year-old woman were taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital for treatment.

A spokesman from gas distribution company SGN said: “We attended a property in Stenhousemuir at the request of the police following reports of a gas leak.

“When our engineer arrived, the gas supply to the property had already been turned off at the meter.

“We carried out safety checks to ensure the property was gas safe and left shortly after.”