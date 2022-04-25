Two charged with attempted murder following suspected gas leak

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Two charged with attempted murder following suspected gas leak

By Press Association
April 25, 2022, 9:48 pm
Man and woman both charged with attempted murder following alleged gas leak in Scots town (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Man and woman both charged with attempted murder following alleged gas leak in Scots town (Andrew Milligan/PA)

A man and woman have been charged in connection with an attempted murder after emergency services responded to reports of a gas leak.

Larbert residents Christopher McTaggart, 40, and Stacey Archibald, 31, appeared on petition at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Monday.

The pair are charged with two counts of attempted murder and culpable and reckless conduct.

Both made no plea and the case against them was committed for further examination.

Police were called to King Street, Stenhousemuir, near Falkirk, on Saturday at about 2.25pm to a suspected gas leak and two people were taken to hospital.

Officers at the time said a 40-year-old man and 31-year-old woman were taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital for treatment.

A spokesman from gas distribution company SGN said staff attended a property in Stenhousemuir at the request of the police following reports of a gas leak.

But when the engineer arrived, the gas supply to the property had already been turned off at the meter.

