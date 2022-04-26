Firefighters tackle car on fire on M8

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Firefighters have tackled a car fire on the M8 which led to the closure of a section of the motorway.

Two fire engines went to the scene between junctions five and six near Harthill when the alarm was raised at 9.49am on Tuesday.

There were no reports of any casualties.

Traffic Scotland said that the M8 eastbound between junction five and junction six at Salsburgh, North Lanarkshire, was closed for a time, though lane two had reopened by 10.35am.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Officers were alerted to reports of a car on fire on the M8 eastbound near Harthill at around 9.50am on Tuesday, 26 April, 2022.

“There were no injuries reported and emergency services attended to extinguish the fire.”