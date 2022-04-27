Bear Grylls calls for more adult volunteers to help with Scout numbers

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Young Scots are flocking to join the Scouts, new figures have revealed, as the organisation reported the highest increase in new members in the past 80 years.

Youth membership north of the border has climbed by 11.8% between 2021 and 2022, the Scouts found in its annual census, rising to 34,667.

Chief Scout Bear Grylls said the organisation played “a fundamental role in the lives of young people” and added it was “fantastic” to see the rise in membership.

Bear Grylls, the Chief Scout (Victoria Jones/PA)

“The pandemic proved the importance of coming together and it’s great to see Scouts enjoying new experiences and learning vital skills for life again.”

Before the pandemic, there were 40,161 Scouts in Scotland but in 2020 to 2021 youth membership plunged by 22.8% – falling from 40,161 youngsters to 30,995.

The recent rise in members is on a scale not seen since the Second World War, the organisation said, but Mr Grylls urged adults to join the Scouts as well.

“As we build back our membership we need the help of more adult volunteers so that we can continue providing opportunities for many more prospective young Scouts,” said the 47-year-old.

There are 6,440 youngsters waiting to join the organisation and it said adult volunteers could help boost membership levels to pre-pandemic levels.

Andrew Sharkey, chief commissioner of Scotland, said: “The incredible growth this year shows how important it is for Scouting to be there, providing young people with opportunities to make new friends, learn skills for life and make a positive difference in their local communities.

“When you talk to our leaders you hear the same story of how Scouting has been good for them too through the pandemic.

“Volunteering, getting outside and learning new skills, whatever your age, is great for mental health and wellbeing.

“There’s lots of different roles available and I’d encourage anyone who’s interested to get in touch. It’s a great feeling knowing you are making a difference to a young person’s life – they deserve it now more than ever.”

The Scouts said research found the benefits of Scouting extended far into adulthood, and by the time Scouts reached 50 years old, they are 15% less likely to suffer anxiety or mood disorders.

And they said Scouts could help youngsters who have been impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Scout Connol Worling, from Rosyth, said because of stay-at-home orders “the idea of being with lots of people afterwards was actually quite overwhelming”.

“Going to Scouts, especially as a Young Leader helped my confidence as we did things in smaller groups than in school,” the 15-year-old said.

“Being part of something, learning leadership skills and doing things I missed out on during lockdown has been lots of fun. I think young people like me really need Scouting now more than ever.”