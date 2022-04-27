Beer firm to open new Scottish HQ featuring microbrewery and yoga studio

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home News Scotland

Beer firm to open new Scottish HQ featuring microbrewery and yoga studio

By Press Association
April 28, 2022, 12:03 am
Bosses at Beer52 are including a micro brewery and yoga studio in the firm’s new Edinburgh HQ (Stewart Attwood/Beer52/PA)
An online firm is opening a new HQ in Scotland's capital – with the offices boasting an onsite microbrewery and yoga studio.

An online firm is opening a new HQ in Scotland’s capital – with the offices boasting an onsite microbrewery and yoga studio.

Beer52 revealed details of its new headquarters in Edinburgh at the same time as it announced it is planning to increase its workforce by 50%.

The company, which says it is the world’s largest subscription beer club, is to recruit a further 50 staff, taking its total workforce to 150.

It comes after subscriptions rose by 128%, with the firm planning to take on staff to work in customer services, marketing, logistics, finance and HR.

And the company is promising workers its new office, in Edinburgh’s Melville Crescent, will be “at the forefront of redefining what it means to be in the office”.

Sister company, Wine52, will also be based in the same building, with a dedicated tasting room set up.

Anouska Scott, head of people at Beer52 said: “Since its inception Beer52 has constantly pushed the envelope on what it means to be an innovator.

“With businesses of all sizes navigating what working life looks like in the wake of Covid-19, we are thrilled to be at the forefront of redefining what it means to be in the office.”

She described the new HQ as a “bricks-and-mortar pledge to our people, our investment in their development, and a fun interpretation of the weird and wonderful new world of work”.

Company co-founder, Fraser Doherty, said: “Beer52 has grown to be the world’s biggest beer subscription club, enabling substantial internal investment in our premises and people, setting us up for the next phase of growth in the coming months.”

