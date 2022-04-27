Scottish safari park reveals upgrade to home for resident sea lions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Scottish safari park reveals upgrade to home for resident sea lions

By Press Association
April 28, 2022, 12:03 am
The sea lions at Blair Drummond Safari Park have just moved into their state of the art new home (Andrew Milligan/PA)
A new sea lion habitat has been created at a Scottish safari park as part of a multi-million pound upgrade to the site – and its residents appear to be thrilled.

Blair Drummond Safari Park, near Stirling, has just completed California Cove, which has been designed to replicate the natural habitat of the these marine mammals.

The upgrade, which started in February last year, is part of the site’s ongoing biodiversity and conservation work.

According to staff, it is the most ambitious development undertaken in the park’s 50-year history.

Ineke the sea lion is one of the creatures enjoying the new facility (Andrew Milligan/PA)

And it has been “a big hit” with the three resident sea lions: Ineke, Oscar and Poppy, some of Blair Drummond’s most popular residents.

Sea lion keeper, Shane Belson, said: “With more space, they’re free to play and display lots of natural behaviours like porpoising.

“That’s when, to build up speed, the sea lion glides along the surface of the water where the resistance is less.

“It’s lovely to watch them enjoying their new surroundings so much and the glass viewing walls mean visitors can share the joy of seeing these animals at their best.”

As the new habitat also includes a specialised breeding area, it is hoped that, in time, there will be some sea lion pups to enjoy.

Though not currently endangered, in the wild these pinnipeds rely on a carefully balanced marine environment, which is now increasingly under threat.

The safari park constructed the new sea lion habitat California Cove as part of a multi-million pound upgrade (Blair Drummond Safari Park/PA)

Mr Belson added: “As well as giving the sea lions a 5-star upgrade on their accommodation, the new habitat will help us educate our visitors about the importance of marine biodiversity and the steps everyone can take to reduce plastic pollution in our oceans.”

He added: “This message has never been more important.”

California Cove includes a large outdoor pool with a filtration system that’s designed to replicate natural salt water.

The habitat also features a waterfall, as well as dry sandy areas to encourage natural behaviours such as basking and porpoising.

