Covid inquiry will be ‘fair, open and thorough’ in its investigation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home News Scotland

Covid inquiry will be ‘fair, open and thorough’ in its investigation

By Press Association
April 28, 2022, 11:01 am
The Scottish coronavirus inquiry will be ‘fair, open and thorough’ a spokesperson said (Andrew Milligan/PA)
The Scottish coronavirus inquiry will be ‘fair, open and thorough’ a spokesperson said (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The Scottish Covid inquiry will carry out a “fair, open and thorough investigation” into the handling of the virus in Scotland, it has pledged – but its focus right now is on establishing the necessary systems to allow the work to take place.

Staff are still being appointed to work on the inquiry, to ensure that this is of a level to deal with a “pandemic which has affected all of the Scottish population”.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Covid-19 Inquiry stressed the importance of having the necessary “infrastructure” in place.

They spoke out after lawyer Aamer Anwar, who represents the families of some of those who died in care homes after contracting coronavirus, demanded to know why the inquiry is “taking so long”.

In August 2021, First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, had promised the judge-led inquiry would begin work before the end of the year.

But it was December 14 before Deputy First Minister John Swinney announced the inquiry would be chaired by Court of Session judge Lady Poole, who said at the time she was “honoured” to undertake the work.

Lady Poole said then that her “immediate focus” would be on “getting the right people in place to support me and establishing the necessary systems”.

And in response to Mr Anwer, a spokesperson for the inquiry said that this process was “ongoing”.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney announced in December that Lady Poole will chair the inquiry (Jeff J Mitchell/PA)

Lady Poole has “already met a number of different organisations representing those affected by the pandemic, including bereaved families in January 2022,” the inquiry spokesperson confirmed.

These meetings were described as being “extremely important and informative” and will “help shape the Inquiry’s investigations in the months ahead”.

The spokesperson pledged: “The inquiry is independent of Government and will carry out a fair, open and thorough investigation.”

They explained: “Following Lady Poole’s appointment in December 2021, the main focus has been to get the right people and systems in place to support its work.

“The quality of the inquiry’s investigations and resulting recommendations depends on the inquiry having infrastructure to enable it to do its job.

Lawyer Aamer Anwar (third left) is representing some of those who lost loved ones during the pandemic. (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“Because it is an independent inquiry, those systems have to be set up from scratch.”

The spokesperson continued: “That process is ongoing and additional staff are being appointed to build the inquiry team to a level which reflects of scale of a pandemic which has affected all of the Scottish population.

“In its establishment period, the inquiry’s focus of necessity is building processes which will enable it to function efficiently and deliver its recommendations as quickly as possible.”

Mr Anwar, meanwhile, has said he is seeking a meeting with Scotland’s top prosecutor, Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain QC, “to advise the families we represent why her inquiry into deaths in care homes is taking so long, and whether charges of corporate homicide will now follow”.

His comments came in the wake of a ruling from the High Court on Wednesday that the UK Government had acted unlawfully by allowing people to be discharged from hospital into care homes without a Covid-19 test.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal