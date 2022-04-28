Church of Scotland and Catholic Church in historic declaration of friendship

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Church of Scotland and the Catholic Church of Scotland are set to welcome a historic declaration of friendship that has been more than 100 years in the making.

The declaration will be presented to the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland on Monday, May 23.

It will seek to recognise the divisions of the past, apologises for the hurt and harm caused, and seeks to make amends.

The churches have built an ecumenical relationship over the last 100 years and the agreement has already been approved by the Bishops Conference of the Catholic Church in Scotland.

Some divisions between the Churches remain challenging and more work will be needed on reconciliation and healing. Both the kirk and the Catholic Church say, however, they have more in common with each other than what divides them.

It speaks of the shared faith and common ground that unites the churches. The declaration states: “We recognise each other as brothers and sisters in Christ, and we wish to express our friendship and respect for one another as fellow Christians, citizens and partners in announcing the kingdom of God in our land.

“Since the World Missionary Conference (Edinburgh, 1910) and the Second Vatican Council (1962-1965), much has been done ecumenically to repair what was broken and to restore mutual respect and friendship.

“A great deal has been achieved spiritually, practically and affectively, through joint prayer among our parishes, various joint commissions, and the growing knowledge and appreciation of each other as Christian friends and fellow pilgrims.”

Leo Cushley said he had been struck by the friendship between the churches (David Cheskin/PA)

Most Reverend Leo Cushley, Archbishop and Metropolitan of St Andrews and Edinburgh, said: “Returning to live in Scotland after many years abroad, I was soon struck by how far the people of the Catholic Church and the Church of Scotland have come along the path of friendship in these last decades.

“We have now spent 40 years working diligently to respect and understand each other, what we have in common, what still divides us. In the meantime, through prayer together and social action, we have also become friends, and have grown to appreciate each other as fellow brothers and sisters in Christ. I believe this is something to acknowledge and to celebrate.

“My brother bishops and I welcome this declaration, and we hope that it will likewise be welcomed by our Catholic brothers and sisters throughout the country. The strands of a more profound dialogue will continue as before, but there is much to be said for acknowledging all that we hold in common, and for celebrating the friendship of the members of our two churches.

“I also hope it will lead to a deeper bond with all our fellow Christians in Scotland.”

Lord Wallace said he had valued his time working with members of the Catholic church (Church of Scotland)

Lord Wallace, Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland, said: “During my term as Moderator, I have very much valued the friendly and productive working relationship I have had with Archbishop Cushley, Archbishop Nolan and other members of the Catholic Church in Scotland, as we have sought to navigate our way through Covid restrictions and address crucial issues facing our country and, indeed our world, such as the cost-of-living burden, and the climate crisis.

“Our respective churches have also collaborated in Scottish Faiths Action for Refugees.

“And one of the most profound moments I’ve experienced in recent months was joining worship and standing in solidarity with Father Vasyl and members of Edinburgh’s Ukrainian Catholic community, when their homeland has been under such unprovoked attack.

“These are all ways in which we show that what unites us is so important to the lives of our fellow citizens and to being witnesses to the Gospel message in this land of Scotland.”