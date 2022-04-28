Scotland records 29 coronavirus deaths

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home News Scotland

Scotland records 29 coronavirus deaths

By Press Association
April 28, 2022, 2:43 pm Updated: April 28, 2022, 3:23 pm
Latest coronavirus figures have been published (Victoria Jones/PA)
Latest coronavirus figures have been published (Victoria Jones/PA)

Scotland has recorded 29 coronavirus-linked deaths and 2,587 cases in the past 24 hours, according to latest figures.

It means the total number of people who have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid has risen to 12,035.

Two deaths occurred in both Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, while there was one death in the Highlands.

Public Health Scotland (PHS) data published on Thursday showed there were 1,458 people in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19, down 71 on the day before.

There were 23 people in intensive care with recently confirmed coronavirus, two down on the previous day.

The data showed that the reinfection rate was 14.3%.

Meanwhile, latest figures from National Records of Scotland (NRS) showed that in the week to April 24 there were 121 deaths where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate, eight fewer than the previous week.

The NRS figures differ from the lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths announced on weekdays by PHS because the NRS figures include suspected or probable cases.

As of April 24, NRS data shows there have been a total of 14,455 deaths registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

