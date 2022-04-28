Plans to stop Senscot funding causing considerable concern, say academics

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Plans to stop Senscot funding causing considerable concern, say academics

By Press Association
April 29, 2022, 12:03 am
Shona Robison,Cabinet Secretary for Social Justice, Housing and Local Government (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Academics from across the world have written to Scotland’s Social Justice secretary to express their “considerable concern” at plans to stop funding for a social enterprise body.

More than 120 people from 28 different countries have signed a letter to MSP Shona Robison in which they criticise the decision to end taxpayer funding for Social Enterprise Network Scotland (Senscot), and urges them to put the breaks on the move to a new, single body.

Professor Michael Roy, from Glasgow Caledonian University’s Yunus Centre for Social Business and Health, described Senscot as a “genuine Scottish success story” which had helped place the country “at the forefront of the social enterprise movement internationally”.

Mr Roy, who organised the letter, said: “Not only is the decision based on the false premise that the diverse social enterprise sector in Scotland has been crying out for a single support body but the timing of the whole thing really couldn’t be any worse.

“Throughout the pandemic, people in grassroots social enterprises have been working tirelessly to support our communities, and there is still a huge amount of work to be done to repair the damage.

“We now have the cost-of-living crisis. We simply cannot afford to lose the 10 highly respected female sector leaders who have been handed redundancy notices as a result of this decision.”

Social enterprises are businesses designed to fulfil a social or environmental mission, and there are around 6,000 in Scotland.

They employ around 90,000 people north of the border and contribute £2.3 billion to the economy.

The letter – which includes signatories from the United States, Italy, Australia and Japan, as well as others – said the support infrastructure for social enterprises in Scotland needed to be “nurtured and supported, rather than being placed in jeopardy at this crucial time”.

Mr Roy said: “My colleagues around the world were especially shocked at the decision given Scotland’s hard-won reputation as a leader internationally on social enterprise. I have colleagues in Canada that teach about Senscot’s approach in their university degree programmes.

“I’ve had emails of support from senior professors in England and across Europe who have worked with Senscot over many years on different projects.

“They consider Senscot’s approach and leadership to be an example of international best practice. Colleagues in Australia are presently working to create their own support infrastructure for social enterprise based on Senscot model.”

Ms Robison said the Scottish Government was working “with both current organisations to ensure the successful development of a single organisation”.

“We set out our plan last year to fund a single intermediary body with responsibility for representing and advocating for the social enterprise sector,” she said.

“There was an open and transparent selection process by an Independent Assessment Panel but of course we can understand there will be disappointment from the candidate who was not appointed.

“The decision has been well communicated and the sector has also been clear that it wants transformational change.

“I want the diverse voices of the sector to influence the future direction and set the priorities for the new single body and for it to become fully representative of, and responsive to, the social enterprise sector.”

Senscot was created in 2010 following a merger of Social Firms Scotland and Social Entrepreneurs Network Scotland, and it said that over the past two decades it had supported the development and growth of social enterprises in the country as well as developing its support infrastructure.

