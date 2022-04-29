Glasgow’s OVO Hydro becomes first arena in world to achieve special green status

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home News Scotland

Glasgow’s OVO Hydro becomes first arena in world to achieve special green status

By Press Association
April 29, 2022, 12:01 pm Updated: April 29, 2022, 1:23 pm
The OVO Hyrdo in Glasgow is the first arena in the world to be recognised for its commitment to sustainability (Scottish Events Campus/PA)
The OVO Hyrdo in Glasgow is the first arena in the world to be recognised for its commitment to sustainability (Scottish Events Campus/PA)

A Scottish concert venue has become the first arena in the world to be recognised for its efforts to become more sustainable.

The OVO Hydro, part of the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) in Glasgow, has just been awarded A Greener Arena (AGA) certification.

The award recognises the venue’s commitment to tackling environmental issues, such as emissions, but also its work on issues around  staff wellbeing.

The Hydro was praised for making the switch to use 100% renewable electricity, as well eliminating the use of single use, plastic cups at live events.

The arena is part of the Scottish Events Campus in Glasgow (Jane Barlow/PA)

It has also introduced a campus-wide sustainable food strategy, which sees at least 80% of ingredients sourced in Scotland combined with a commitment to cut food waste, and is expanding charging points for electric vehicles.

The award was presented at the Green Events and Innovations Conference in London by A Greener Festival (AGF) – a not for profit company committed to helping events, festivals and venues around the world reduce their environmental impact.

SEC bosses said the Hydro being the first arena in the world to be given the award was a “huge achievement”.

Debbie McWilliams, director of live entertainment at SEC, stated: “More than ever we are focused on the impact our business has on the planet and are proud to be awarded A Greener Arena certification.

“Receiving such an accolade is further proof of our commitment to delivering a greener future for our events.

“Being the first arena in the world to accomplish this is a huge achievement and we hope this paves the way for others to follow.

“It is a significant milestone on our journey towards net zero by 2030, and a real credit to the team who work so passionately on implementing our sustainability strategy.”

James Watts, head of PR and Sponsorships at OVO Energy said: “We’re proud to work with partners who support our commitment to drive progress to zero-carbon living.

“By becoming the world’s first arena to achieve the A Greener Arena certification, the OVO Hydro is sending a clear signal to the industry that lower-impact live events are possible.

“We will continue to support the OVO Hydro to further reduce its carbon footprint, so fans and artists alike can perform in a venue that’s supporting our collective goal – saving the planet.”

Claire O’Neill, co-founder of AGF, said since the organisation was launched in 2007 it had assessed more than 1,000 events, tours and venues across five continents, “providing the first and only sustainable event certification”.

She added: “We’re delighted for the team at the OVO Hydro, and we hope that this leads the way for more arenas to get involved in the process.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]