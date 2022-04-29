Council workers to strike during local elections in row over pay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home News Scotland

Council workers to strike during local elections in row over pay

By Press Association
April 29, 2022, 12:14 pm Updated: April 29, 2022, 1:19 pm
About 200 workers at Renfrewshire Council will strike in a row over pay affecting local elections next week (David Cheskin/PA)
About 200 workers at Renfrewshire Council will strike in a row over pay affecting local elections next week (David Cheskin/PA)

Upcoming local elections could be affected as 200 employees at Renfrewshire Council are set to strike in a row over pay.

Craft workers at the local authority voted unanimously to walk out starting at 8am on Tuesday, May 3, until Friday, May 6, at 1pm. An overtime ban will also be in place during this time.

The tradespeople and apprentices work within building services at the council and are responsible for setting up and dismantling the polling stations. They were also due to deliver the ballot boxes to the count at the polls next week.

Unite the Union, who represent the workers, said that Renfrewshire Council has offered members a below inflation pay rise. The union also claimed the council threatened to remove workers when notice of the strike was served.

According to Unite, the move could be in breach of the Employment Relations Act (1999). The council may have to pay workers compensation if courts rule in favour of Unite.

Sharon Graham, general secretary of Unite, said: “Unite’s craft workers are rightly angry not only at the below inflation pay offer at a time of punishing living costs, but at the potentially illegal and costly actions by Renfrewshire Council.

“The council has to make a more acceptable offer to our members.

“Our members have their union’s full support in fighting for better jobs, terms and conditions.”

James O’Connell, Unite industrial officer, added: “Unite’s members in the trades and our apprentices have reached the end of their patience with Renfrewshire Council’s mind games.

“Strike action will now hit the forthcoming elections and we do not rule out taking further action beyond May 6. The council should get back round the negotiating table rather than deliberately taking steps to escalate this dispute.”

A Renfrewshire Council spokesperson said: “We remain fully committed to continuing positive negotiations with Unite the Union to find an agreed position for our building services workforce as quickly as possible, and a pre-arranged meeting with Unite has taken place today.

“We have been working closely with the union regarding mutually agreed changes to our building services staff’s terms and conditions and a recent offer to our staff arising from our negotiations was agreed and recommended for acceptance to their members, but was unfortunately rejected by the workforce. These discussions are entirely separate from the national pay discussions which are led by COSLA.

“As we have been notified by the union that their members will undertake industrial action during the dates of the upcoming local government election, we have put in place our contingency arrangements to ensure it continues to run as planned in May.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]