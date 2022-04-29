HMRC seize illicit alcohol and tobacco from warehouse in West Lothian

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home News Scotland

HMRC seize illicit alcohol and tobacco from warehouse in West Lothian

By Press Association
April 29, 2022, 1:05 pm
HMRC officers have seized hundreds of thousands of pounds worth of illicit tobacco and alcohol from a unit in West Lothian (PA)
HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) has seized about 1.1 million illicit cigarettes and more than two dozen pallets of alcohol at an industrial unit in West Lothian.

An investigation is now underway after officers made the discovery in Whitburn on Wednesday, April 27.

About 5000 litres of whisky, 2600 litres of vodka and 2900 litres of prosecco were found in the warehouse along with £5000 in cash.

The goods are thought to be worth about £631,000 in lost duty in taxes.

Cigarettes seized by HMRC in West Lothian
No arrests have been made and inquiries are ongoing.

HMRC said that they will not tolerate the sale of illegal tobacco and alcohol and that the discovery was theft from the taxpayer.

It is thought that the trade costs the UK economy more than £3.3 billion every year.

