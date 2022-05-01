Man dies at Bonfest music festival in Angus

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has died while attending the Bonfest music festival in Kirriemuir, Angus.

The death of the 53-year-old on Saturday was not being treated as suspicious, police said.

Organisers of the festival said his next of kin had been informed.

Bonfest is a music festival which celebrates AC/DC singer Bon Scott, who died in 1980.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.10pm on Saturday April 30, officers attended a report of the death of a 53-year-old man at the Bonfest festival site near Kirriemuir.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and, as with all sudden deaths, a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”

The festival’s organiser’s posted a statement about the death on social media.

They said: “The Bonfest committee is greatly saddened to announce that a man in his 50s, a UK resident, sadly died on Saturday April 30 while attending Bonfest.

“The next of kin have been informed and there are no suspicious circumstances.

“Our thoughts go out to his family and friends at this sad time.”