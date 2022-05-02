Man attacked moments after argument with golfers on Renfrewshire course

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man suffered a serious head injury after being attacked as he walked his dog at a Renfrewshire golf course.

Emergency services were called to Cochrane Castle Golf Club in Johnstone on Sunday at about 5.55pm, and the 49-year-old was taken to Paisley’s Royal Alexandra Hospital for treatment.

Police Scotland said their investigations had uncovered he had been involved in an argument with a group of golfers near the 16th green and 17th tee of the course.

Detective Sergeant Jason Buxton, of Paisley CID, said it was “it’s imperative we trace whoever is responsible”.

“We believe the area would have been quite busy with golfers and would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to get in touch,” he said.

“If you were in the area at the time, please think back and get in touch with us if you have any information which may be able to assist our investigation.”

Police said anyone with information should contact officers on 101, quoting incident 2784 of Sunday May 1.