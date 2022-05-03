Man to appear in court charged in connection with death of 47-year-old By Press Association May 3, 2022, 3:55 pm A man is set to appear in Glasgow Sheriff Court on Tuesday over the death of Paul Byrne (Jane Barlow/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Police have formally identified a man who died in hospital after being found injured in a Glasgow house. Paul Byrne was found seriously hurt at a property in the city’s Glenalmond Street at about 7.50pm on Sunday, Police Scotland said. The 47-year-old was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, where he died a short time later. A 48-year-old man has been arrested by officers and charged in connection with the death. He is expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Tuesday. Detective Inspector Cheryl Kelly said: “Our thoughts remain with Paul’s family at what continues to be a very difficult time for them. “I would also like to thank the local community for their help and assistance during our investigation and to those who came forward with information.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Man appears in court charged with the murder of Paul Byrne in Glasgow Man stabbed to death near St Paul’s Cathedral Weekend court roll – the Just Eat home invader and a Highland League star behind bars Man charged with murder over death of 66-year-old in Wales