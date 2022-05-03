Finishing line in sight for long-awaited Edinburgh sports centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Finishing line in sight for long-awaited Edinburgh sports centre

By Press Association
May 3, 2022, 4:29 pm
June Peebles, chief executive of Edinburgh Leisure (Edinburgh Leisure)
The finishing line is in sight for a long-awaited sports centre in Edinburgh, with it expected to finally open at the start of the summer holidays.

Staff at Meadowbank Sports Centre were on Tuesday beginning preparations for its opening after the capital’s newest fitness facility was given safety approval to finally open its doors.

The multimillion-pound centre was originally set to welcome visitors in 2020, but Edinburgh Leisure said issues with building supplies and the coronavirus pandemic saw the building delayed.

Meadowbank Sports Centre is expected to open later this year (Edinburgh Leisure)

The original Meadowbank was built for the 1970 Commonwealth Games and was closed in December 2017, marking the end of an era for a sports centre used by city clubs and sporting celebrities.

June Peebles, chief executive of Edinburgh Leisure, said: “The new Meadowbank will undoubtedly pick up where the old Meadowbank left off – providing countless opportunities for generations to come to participate in physical activity and sport.

“New sporting memories will be created, and we can’t wait to welcome the people of Edinburgh and beyond, into the new venue.”

The new centre is set to feature an outdoor running track, two artificial 3G pitches, a gymnastics hall, alongside other sporting facilities.

The athletics track at the new Meadowbank (Edinburgh Leisure)

Adam McVey, the leader of the City of Edinburgh Council, hailed it as “one of the country’s top community sports centres with some of the most state-of-the-art fitness facilities in the UK”.

“We’ve been working closely with Edinburgh Leisure throughout the development of this flagship project to make sure that the centre provides the very best in sport and physical activity, while prioritising participation and accessibility,” he said.

“Now, as June and her team put the finishing touches to the building and finalise arrangements for opening, we’re counting down the weeks before everyone can enjoy this fantastic facility.”

Staff from Edinburgh Leisure will, now the completion certificate has been issued, be spending the next few weeks looking for snagging issues, finalising operating arrangements, fitting out the building with equipment, and undergoing training.

