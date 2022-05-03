Musicians to benefit from £50k fund set up in honour of Manchester Area victim

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Musicians to benefit from £50k fund set up in honour of Manchester Area victim

By Press Association
May 3, 2022, 9:19 pm
Eilidh MacLeod, who died in the 2017 Manchester Arena attack (Eilidh MacLeod Memorial Trust)
Eilidh MacLeod, who died in the 2017 Manchester Arena attack (Eilidh MacLeod Memorial Trust)

Musicians across Scotland are set to benefit from a £50,000 scheme set up in memory of a 14-year-old who died in the Manchester Arena terror attack.

Talented teenager Eilidh MacLeod, from the Isle of Barra, was killed in the May 2017 terror attack and on Tuesday the memorial trust in her name opened its largest-ever small grants scheme to support young musicians of all genres and disciplines.

The anniversary fund seeks to ensure young musicians across the country are supported in their tuition by providing funding for areas such as teaching fees, equipment, travel costs and venue hire.

The Eilidh MacLeod Memorial Trust was set up in 2018 and supports music education for youngsters. To date it has funded more than 30 youth music groups and individuals north of the border.

Suzanne White, the trust’s founder, said Eilidh’s life “was all about positivity, fun and friendship and that is exactly how we want her to be remembered when we mark five years since we lost her”.

“By creating this special funding round we want to support as many music groups as possible so they can deliver tuition based on Eilidh’s attitude to life where young musicians flourish in their abilities and confidence,” she said.

“We are proud of what we have achieved so far in Eilidh’s memory, supporting numerous young people in their music, but we know that more can be done.

“This fund will allow us to reach more music groups across Scotland, ensuring a greater number of young people have access to tuition and can continue to learn in a fun and positive environment, build life-long friendships and thrive in their talent.

“We want to hear from as many youth music groups as possible who feel that Eilidh’s Trust can help them.”

Eilidh had a love for music, and was a piper in her local Sgoil Lionacleit Pipe Band.

Beatrice Wishart, the MSP for the Shetland Isles, said: “It is hard to believe five years have passed since the dreadful Manchester Arena attack.

“While the events of that day robbed so many lives, including 14-year old musician Eilidh MacLeod, I am pleased to support Eilidh’s Trust and their work in her memory which supports young people and their music.”

Applications are now open, and anyone wishing the be considered for a small grant should contact the trust for more information.

