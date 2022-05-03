Staff at regulator take to picket line for the first time in pay dispute

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Staff at regulator take to picket line for the first time in pay dispute

By Press Association
May 4, 2022, 12:03 am
Union members on strike, as staff at the Financial Conduct Authority are to go on strike this week in a dispute over pay and conditions (Liam McBurney/PA)
Staff at the Financial Conduct Authority in Edinburgh are striking for the first time in a dispute over pay and conditions.

Around 120 workers from the regulator in the capital will take to the picket line on Wednesday and Thursday, union Unite said, the first time staff have taken industrial action in its nine-year history.

Sharon Graham, Unite’s general secretary, said that “the imposition of changes to pay, terms and conditions at the FCA has left thousands of staff worse off”.

Staff are striking as they battle with the regulator for better pay, terms and conditions, and for trade union recognition.

And Lyn Turner, Unite industrial officer, said that “the situation for the Edinburgh-based workers is even worse than their London-based colleagues”.

“The FCA staff in Edinburgh will be around 10% worse off for doing the exact same work and until now they have been on the same pay scales for that work,” she said.

“So much for the UK Government’s levelling up agenda.”

There is set to be further action on June 9 and 10, and then July 5 and 6, the union said, and members would be working to rule on non-strike days from Friday as part of the dispute.

In April the union said more than three quarters of its members at the regulator voted in favour of industrial action, and a further 89.8% voted to support action short of strike.

Ms Graham said members “must be congratulated for taking a stand against the disgraceful actions of the management under the leadership of the CEO, Nikhil Rathi”, and added that “nobody takes industrial action lightly”.

“Management’s ludicrous claims that the changes will boost worker productivity has only added insult to injury,” she said.

“And then by refusing to recognise the right to an independent trade union, they have really shown the depths to which they are prepared to sink.

“It is frankly disgusting that a public sector employer like the FCA thinks it can behave with such contempt towards its workers.”

Across the UK it is thought around 294 of the regulator’s 4,000 staff have said they would be prepared to take strike action.

A spokesman for the FCA said the “new employment package is highly competitive, providing fair, competitive pay at all levels and rewards strong, consistent performance”.

“Most colleagues are receiving an average 7% increase in base pay this year and over 12% over the next two years, with an additional one-off cash payment of 4% in May,” the spokesman said.

“Our lowest paid and strongest performers will receive more. The changes we have made ensure the FCA’s pay and benefits package remains one of the best, if not the best, of any regulatory or enforcement agency in the UK.

“We acknowledge the decision by Unite members, however, and respect the strength of feeling of some colleagues about changes we have made.”

