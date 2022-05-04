Police hunt for two youths after man stabbed in targeted attack

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man was taken to hospital after he was stabbed by two youths in what is being treated as a targeted attack.

The 25-year-old was in a blue Honda car with two friends at about 11pm on Tuesday, May 3, in Balfour Place in the Leith area of Edinburgh.

Two youths approached the vehicle from Pilrig Park and began speaking to him before attacking him. The pair stabbed the young man before running off.

He was taken to hospital where he is in a stable condition. No-one else was injured during the incident.