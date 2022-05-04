Scots urged to remain scam aware as FCA warns of rise in screen-share fraudsters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scots urged to remain scam aware as FCA warns of rise in screen-share fraudsters

By Press Association
May 5, 2022, 12:03 am
More screen-sharing scams are being reported (Alamy/PA)
More screen-sharing scams are being reported (Alamy/PA)

Criminals are taking advantage of the rise in screen-sharing request to scam people, a financial watchdog has warned.

The Financial Conduct Authority revealed a surge in fraudsters asking for access to computers to see online banking and other personal details.

With more people relying on video-conferencing and remote platforms to work and socialise, screen-sharing has become more common.

Colin Mathieson, spokesman for Advice Direct Scotland, which runs the national consumeradvice.scot service, said: “Unfortunately, we have seen throughout the pandemic that fraudsters will seem to exploit the public health crisis at any opportunity to gain personal information and bank details.

“Previous scams have included attempts to target the contact-tracing programme and the vaccination rollout, as well as the sale of counterfeit PPE.

“This warning from the FCA shows that scammers are now targeting the increase in online meetings brought about by a shift towards remote and hybrid working.

“We urge all Scots to remain scam aware, and to think very carefully before clicking links from unknown parties.

“If you think a message, email or screen-sharing request doesn’t seem right, then it probably isn’t.”

