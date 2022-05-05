Local government workers willing to strike over pay, says union

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Local government workers willing to strike over pay, says union

By Press Association
May 5, 2022, 8:07 am Updated: May 5, 2022, 11:45 am
The Unison union said its members in local government could take strike action over pay (Andrew Matthews/PA)
The Unison union said its members in local government could take strike action over pay (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Local government workers have indicated that they are prepared to take industrial action over pay, a union has said.

Unison said an indicative ballot of members found that 89.8% of respondents said they would be willing to take some form of action up to and including a strike in pursuit of an acceptable offer.

It has written to the Convention of Scottish Local Authorities (Cosla) about the issue in a joint letter with Unite and the GMB.

The letter claims that the employer has failed to come up with an acceptable pay offer for local government workers and says their pay has been held down for too many years.

It states that union negotiators will remain available for further talks to ensure the dispute can be resolved promptly.

Unison said it will now be moving to a formal industrial action ballot.

Johanna Baxter, Unison Scotland head of local government, said: “It’s obvious that Cosla hasn’t been considering pay as a key issue for council staff. This is poor judgment on their behalf and shows a disappointing lack of engagement.

“For too many years, pay in local government has been held down and the cost-of-living crisis is pushing many hard-working people into poverty. This will not go unnoticed at the local elections.

“Industrial action is always a last resort but workers are desperate to be heard.

“Whoever wins the election will have to stand up for workers and come to the negotiating table so workers don’t have to resort to taking action.”

A Cosla spokesperson said: “We remain in ongoing discussions with our trade union colleagues in relation to pay.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]