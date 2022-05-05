Views sought on legal reform of issues such as murder and family law

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Views sought on legal reform of issues such as murder and family law

By Press Association
May 6, 2022, 12:03 am
The Scottish Law Commission is seeking views for its 11th programme of reform (Andrew Milligan/PA)
The public are being asked for their views on what areas of Scots law should be reformed.

A consultation has been launched by the Scottish Law Commission on the work it undertakes in the future.

Views are being sought from those who think the law is causing difficulties in practice, for example where it is “unfair, unclear, unduly complex or out of date”.

The Scottish Law Commission is preparing for the next Programme of Law Reform due to start in 2023.

Each programme runs for several years and is approved by ministers.

A number of issues will be carried over into the next programme including homicide, damages for personal injury and aspects of family law.

Commission chair Lady Paton said: “We wish to maximise the benefits that our law reform work can bring to Scotland and to the people and businesses in Scotland.

“We therefore seek contributions from all those with suggestions for reform of laws which are thought to be unfair, unclear, unduly complex, or out-of-date.”

