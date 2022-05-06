Mountain rescue teams report busiest year on record in 2021

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Mountain rescue teams experienced their busiest year on record in 2021, attending 660 incidents.

The Scottish Mountain Rescue (SMR) statistics report shows the number of incidents it attended last year was up from 497 in 2020.

There were 951 separate team call-outs, which includes linked call-outs on different days, up from 715 in 2020.

The report includes data gathered from 25 SMR civilian member teams as well as three Police Scotland Mountain Rescue Teams (MRT) and one RAF MRT.

SMR team members volunteered 31,799 hours in 2021, up from 24,401 in 2020, to attend call-outs, making it the busiest year on record for SMR member teams.

Our Annual Review covers the year 2021 & looks at the work of the volunteer rescue teams, team member profiles & rescue stories, as well as achievements that have been made in 2021. It is available in flipping format via the link below:https://t.co/NVwXKNHmaD pic.twitter.com/cdQ84YQ2kw — Scottish MR (@ScottishMR) April 29, 2022

Kev Mitchell, SMR vice-chairman, said: “We are pleased to produce our statistics review 2021, it has been an extremely busy year for our volunteer mountain rescue teams.

“This illustrates the huge commitment shown by team members and their families to ensure that hill-goers have a free, world-class mountain rescue service when they need it throughout Scotland.”

During 2021, teams helped 715 people. Four incidents involved the rescue of dogs, and two saw the rescue of sheep.

There were 19 deaths over the year, seven of which occurred in mountaineering incidents.

The report noted that call-outs in some, often more remote, regions such as the Highlands and islands, Dumfries and Galloway, and Ayrshire, have remained fairly stable in recent years.

However other areas closer to urban centres have seen “notable increases” in call-outs, it said.