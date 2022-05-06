Covid infection rates fall for sixth consecutive week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Covid infection rates fall for sixth consecutive week

By Press Association
May 6, 2022, 1:23 pm Updated: May 6, 2022, 3:09 pm
Data shows Covid infection rates in Scotland have fallen again (PA)
The proportion of Scots with Covid-19 has fallen for the sixth week in a row – with the latest indication suggesting one in 30 people have the virus.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) estimates 186,700 people in Scotland had coronavirus in the week ending Sunday May 1.

It makes it the sixth consecutive week the rate has fallen in Scotland, with the proportion of people infected down from around one in 25 the previous week.

However the proportion of the population with the virus is still higher than in both Northern Ireland and England – where it estimated one in 40 and one in 35 people had the virus respectively in the week ending April 30.

In Wales, the ONS estimates around one in 25 people had the virus in the seven days up to Saturday.

Sarah Crofts, head of analytical outputs for the Covid-19 Infection Survey at the ONS, said it is continuing to see “a considerable reduction in infections across the UK” – noting that rates in England are at the lowest level since the start of the year.

However she added: “Despite this, infections remain high overall.”

Latest data

Covid infection rates in Scotland peaked in the spring, as the BA.2 variant of Omicron saw cases surge, with one in 11 people estimated to have had the virus in the week ending March 20.

Meanwhile, the latest Public Health Scotland (PHS) figures show 1,226 new Covid cases were recorded in the past 24 hours.

Of these, 101 are in the Highlands, 12 in the Western Isles, 11 in Shetland and one in Orkney.

NHS Grampian has recorded 114 new cases, including 51 in Aberdeen City, 46 in Aberdeenshire and 17 in Moray.

There has also been 18 coronavirus-linked deaths in the past 24 hours – with three in Grampian and one in the Western Isles.

It means the total number of people who have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid has risen to 12,157.

PHS data published on Friday shows there were 1,128 people in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19, down 38 on the previous day.

There were 11 people in intensive care with recently confirmed coronavirus, down two on the day before.

