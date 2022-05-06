Edinburgh Airport vehicles make switch from diesel to vegetable oil

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Edinburgh Airport vehicles make switch from diesel to vegetable oil

By Press Association
May 6, 2022, 5:31 pm
Vehicles at Edinburgh Airport that have switched to using vegetable oil (Edinburgh Airport/PA)
Vehicles at Edinburgh Airport are now powered by vegetable oil in a bid to cut carbon emissions.

Thirty-four vehicles have switched from diesel to hydrotreated vegetable oil, which is a renewable alternative and eliminates up to 90% of net carbon dioxide emissions.

The airport has plans to change another 30 vehicles to vegetable oil in the next few weeks and months.

A fuel pump has been installed at the hub.

Gordon Robertson, director of communications and sustainability at Edinburgh Airport, said: “Zero carbon is just one of the pillars in our Greater Good sustainability strategy and we are constantly evaluating ways of decarbonising our and our partners’ operations across the campus.

“Introducing the use of vegetable oil in our airside vehicles is part of our strategy and means we can now actively chip away at our emissions by replacing diesel with a renewable fuel source, driving down our environmental impact as we look to deliver a more sustainable future for the airport.”

