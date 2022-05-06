College lecturers set for more strikes after failure to reach pay deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

College lecturers set for more strikes after failure to reach pay deal

By Press Association
May 6, 2022, 10:09 pm
College lecturers will increase strike action after rejecting further offers from Colleges Scotland (Andrew Milligan/PA)
College lecturers in Scotland are taking further action over failures to come to an agreement on pay.

Starting from Monday May 9, members of the EIS Further Education Lecturers Association (EIS-FELA) will strike for one day per week until Monday May 30 when they will increase this to two days per week until Monday June 13 when they will strike for three days if a deal is not met with Colleges Scotland.

There will also be a marking boycott and action short of strike ongoing until the end of term.

The union has called for a £1200 pay rise, but employers say this is unaffordable and the sector does not have the funds to cover the cost of this.

This is a reduction on the £2000 pay rise the EIS were initially calling for last month.

Both Colleges Scotland and the EIS met earlier this week to discuss a revised offer which saw an additional £50 offered on top of the £1000 already on the table.

Lecturers will demonstrate outside of the Scottish Parliament on Thursday, May 12 as part of the ongoing campaign to reach a deal.

Larry Flanagan, EIS general secretary, said: “It is unfortunate that only one side in this dispute is actively seeking a resolution to the ongoing programme of strike action.

“The EIS has expressed a willingness to meet to reach a negotiated end to this dispute but the management side have been dragging their feet and refusing to meet until after the next strike days have taken place.

“This stance is not in the best interests of students, staff or the wider community.”

Gavin Donoghue, director, College Employers Scotland said: “The £1,200 which the EIS-FELA asked for today is not an affordable proposal.

“Our offer would give lecturers an additional £50 consolidated in their pay year on year.

“This new offer pushes colleges even further over the limit of what the sector can afford.

“We made it clear ahead of the meeting today that no further funding can be found, lecturers in Scotland are the best paid in the UK and enjoy the best terms and conditions.

“Strikes tomorrow and on Thursday will not result in an increased offer as the funding is simply not there.”

